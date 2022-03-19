The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

