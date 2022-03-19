The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $16.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VITL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.64.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $554.07 million, a P/E ratio of 273.45 and a beta of 0.22. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after buying an additional 471,336 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 914,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 434,277 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after buying an additional 395,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1,976.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 223,751 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Farms (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.