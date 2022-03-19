The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $83.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $251.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.95.

COUP opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $179.56. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

