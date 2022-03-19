The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.26

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.26 and last traded at $145.96, with a volume of 2769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,980,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

