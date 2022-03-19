The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.57% of Hershey worth $224,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

HSY opened at $206.73 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.94 and a fifty-two week high of $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock valued at $205,959,229 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

