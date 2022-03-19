The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.07. 1,369,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.28. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

