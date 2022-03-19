The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Cut by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 686.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock worth $6,903,005. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

KR opened at $55.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.