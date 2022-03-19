The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

