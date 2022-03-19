The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RTN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 138.75 ($1.80).
Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.30. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £566.13 million and a PE ratio of 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About The Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
