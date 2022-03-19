The Sandbox Reaches One Day Volume of $784.38 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00007667 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $3.65 billion and approximately $784.38 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,993,229 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

