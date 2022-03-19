The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.85.

Shares of SHW opened at $251.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

