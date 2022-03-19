TheStreet Upgrades Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ebix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ebix has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ebix by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

