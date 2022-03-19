Thomas J. Riga Sells 20,356 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 20,356 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SPPI stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SPPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 227,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 107,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

