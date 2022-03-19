Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.14

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.14 and traded as low as $11.18. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 215 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.2322 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

