TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TMST opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. TimkenSteel’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 106,735 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 118,665 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

