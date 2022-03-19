Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.94 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.