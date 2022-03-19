TomoChain (TOMO) Price Tops $1.22 on Top Exchanges

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. TomoChain has a total market cap of $109.59 million and $5.93 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TomoChain has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,051,838 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

