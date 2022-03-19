Tornado Cash Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.04 or 0.00109511 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $50.64 million and approximately $13.31 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00046075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.81 or 0.06973132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,904.18 or 0.99666510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041428 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

