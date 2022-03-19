Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Torrid updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CURV opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
