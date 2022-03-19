TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TP ICAP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 278 ($3.62).

Shares of TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 122.70 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £967.70 million and a PE ratio of 18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 261.49 ($3.40).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 4.2%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

