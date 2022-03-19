TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Receives GBX 278 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.62).

TCAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.20) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday.

TCAP opened at GBX 122.70 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £967.70 million and a P/E ratio of 18.88. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 261.49 ($3.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

