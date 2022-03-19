Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 17,667 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,212% compared to the typical volume of 1,347 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

VEON stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after buying an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in VEON by 8.6% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,876 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VEON by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of VEON by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

