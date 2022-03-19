Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 17,667 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,212% compared to the typical volume of 1,347 call options.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.
VEON stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About VEON (Get Rating)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.