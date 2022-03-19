TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.94 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.19. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 258,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 616,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 438,278 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.