Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $12.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $577.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,376 shares of company stock valued at $30,444,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

