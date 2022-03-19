Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 160.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $33.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $905.39. 33,409,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,177,026. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $897.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $934.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

