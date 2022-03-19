Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.34. 2,106,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,807. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

