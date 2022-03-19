Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGBH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 122,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,663. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

