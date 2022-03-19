Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,507,000 after acquiring an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,039,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.02.

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.12. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

