Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,690,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,648. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

