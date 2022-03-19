Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,052,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

EFG traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $97.24. 814,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

