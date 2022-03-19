Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 30,087,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,541,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.