Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7,131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 659,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $20.54.

