Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.53. 3,625,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,679. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.63 and its 200-day moving average is $264.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

