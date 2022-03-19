Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 60,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,389. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.