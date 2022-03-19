Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,280,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,029,000 after acquiring an additional 398,608 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,700,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,376,000 after purchasing an additional 331,491 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,648,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,755,000 after purchasing an additional 423,168 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 241,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB remained flat at $$30.21 during midday trading on Friday. 987,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

