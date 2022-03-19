TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,885,000 after acquiring an additional 317,500 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $72,116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

