Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Joseph Alvarado Acquires 1,000 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.