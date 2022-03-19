Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Decreased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,268,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

