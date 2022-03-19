Truist Financial Cuts Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $105.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

GTLB opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

