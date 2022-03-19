Truist Financial Weighs in on Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Shoals Technologies Group in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

