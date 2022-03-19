TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $53,033.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3,663.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 126.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,325,244,511 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

