Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 623,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,077. The stock has a market cap of $530.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tutor Perini by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $4,254,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

