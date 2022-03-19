UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 13,857 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 38,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE ARI opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a current ratio of 71.68.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

