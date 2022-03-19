UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 8,192 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

FWRD opened at $106.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Forward Air Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.