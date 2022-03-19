UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after purchasing an additional 253,169 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

NYSE BOOT opened at $104.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

