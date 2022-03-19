UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,173.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,128. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

