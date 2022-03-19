UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,901 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.38.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

