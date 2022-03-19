UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 28,701 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MEDNAX by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $1,816,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of MD opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.07. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

