UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €93.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($115.75).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €75.90 ($83.41) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($110.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €89.44 and a 200-day moving average of €87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

