UBS Group Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($118.68) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.38 ($101.51).

Shares of BNR opened at €74.90 ($82.31) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($61.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is €74.90 and its 200-day moving average is €78.90.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

