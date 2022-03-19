UBS Group Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($118.68) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.38 ($101.51).

Shares of BNR opened at €74.90 ($82.31) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($61.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is €74.90 and its 200-day moving average is €78.90.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag

